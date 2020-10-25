Irish Examiner View: Another victory for the culture of secrecy

Many of the issues that have bedevilled this Republic since its foundation came together in the Dáil on Thursday night. The Commission of Investigation (Mother and Baby Homes and certain related Matters) Records, and another Matter, Bill was passed 78 votes to 67. That process was as contested as that title is unwieldy. Unwieldy as it is, it was another victory for the mindset that relies on redacted files and closed doors. The culture of secrecy, or more accurately, the culture that abhors accountability, won.

That new piece of legislation allows the transfer of a database of 60,000 records created by a five-year State investigation into mother-and-baby homes to the child and family agency, Tusla. That database “can help children establish their identity.” Confusingly, existing law means all the information gathered by the commission must be archived and sealed for 30 years. This under-the-carpet hiding away is a consequence of the 2004 Commissions of Investigation Act which, all too conveniently, offers the lure of concern but hollows out that concern because it can neutralise testimony through its suppression. A bad deal for anyone who believes transparency is a force for good for individuals or societies.

The Minister for Children Roderick O’Gorman apologised for his failure “to properly communicate” what the Government is going to do with the mother-and-baby homes report, which will be published next week. His role in this closing down can be characterised in two ways. One reading, the better one, suggests he might have been a greenhorn minister sacrificed on the altar of cabinet solidarity. The other is that he played his expected part in sustaining the we-know-best culture that routinely dismisses valid, pressing questions.

That culture will inevitably be active when the necessary inquiry, or inquiries, into how we coped with C19 begin their work. Staff shortages delaying test results this weekend and next will feature in those inquiries but, as anyone who has followed these things since the Beef Tribunal was set up almost 30 years ago will understand, the system will be found culpable, not the individuals who run it. The very same findings can be anticipated when the role of nursing homes is reviewed.

That very same reticence is behind the refusal to publish school league tables. This, ostensibly, is to prevent unwelcome bias but it also offers a shield for poor performance, whether that is a consequence of poor resources or poor teaching. It is also behind the standard rebuttal - "we don't comment on individual cases" - even if the individual involved in a particular case has instigated a third-party inquiry.