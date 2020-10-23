Irish Examiner view: A map to fix a dangerous, cruel immigration system

When the wonderful Irish American Tim O'Brien recorded The Crossing in 1999, he told the story of Irish flight to America as graphically as any warts-and-all historian might dare.

One song, 'Lost Little Children', tells of children arriving on an American pier expecting to meet parents who had left Sligo some years earlier. O'Brien does not say if those parents arrived or not but he leaves a sinister hint that they might not have.

He, as all real artists do, sets off a train of thought on what might have happened to those children, alone and probably frightened, in a big-dog-eat-small-dog world. Hope, of course, springs eternal but only the coldest heart might not be disturbed by even the hint of such vulnerability.

Most of us, as we do on so many subjects, imagine that abandonment could not recur, that our world has changed. Not so.

On Tuesday, American Civil Liberties Union lawyers, appointed by a Californian court to identify migrant families separated by president Donald Trump's 2018 zero-tolerance policy on illegal immigration, reported they could not find the parents of 545 children held by authorities. It is feared their parents have been deported, making any family reunification even more challenging.

Around 2,800 families were sundered by that 2018 policy, one instigated by the man celebrated this week in the White House by hands-on evangelical Christians, and earlier by conservative Catholics, in a way that gives new latitude to a la carte religious observance.

Those 545 lost little children are symbolic of our world's deep unease with immigration.

Another symbolic event played out in Paris on Wednesday. Samuel Paty, the teacher decapitated by Abdullakh Anzorov, 18, an Islamic extremist of Chechen origin, was awarded the Legion d’honneur.

Anzorov was shot dead by police after the murder, one possibly facilitated by two of Paty's pupils, aged 14 and 15, accused of accepting €350 to point him out.

Speaking at the Sorbonne on Wednesday, president Emmanuel Macron said Paty "was the victim of stupidity, of lies, of confusion, of a hatred of what, in our deepest essence, we are… We will continue this fight for liberty and for reason.”

That was not the first time a French leader has had to make that speech — 271 people have died at the hands of Islamic extremists in France since 2015. Unless his country becomes more successful at assimilating immigrants, it will not be the last time fine words bookend bloody, tragic events.

In one of those parallel events hard to dismiss as coincidence, just as Macron made that speech, an expert group reported on our dysfunctional system of direct provision. A “groundbreaking” accommodation scheme and process was proposed.

This would include State-owned temporary accommodation centres which, the authors argue, would save millions. These findings will shape a white paper on ending direct provision which is anticipated before Christmas.

That date may, for obvious reasons, slip but the facts won't change. Our shameful, cruel direct provision system is not fit for purpose.

It will eventually throw up an angry, dangerous Anzorov unless it is changed. That it has not, so far, is no reason for indulging the complacency that defers that reckoning.