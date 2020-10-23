Irish Examiner view: Climate denial has many forms

The Climate Action Bill is being reviewed by Oireachtas Climate Action Committee. A litany of witnesses has pointed out that the Bill is high on aspiration but low on compunction.

They suggest the proposed legislation is all too vague on where enforcement responsibilities lie or who might be responsible for fines. This is more than disappointing, especially as the Supreme Court ruled that earlier climate legislation was so vague as to be pointless.

It is not, however, surprising as most of our environmental legislation seems more about virtue signalling than action. That disheartening view is deepened by an enforcement culture that might be, at best, described as occasional and ineffectual.

That impression was strengthened yesterday when BirdWatch Ireland called on MEPs to reject new €387bn CAP proposals in the European Parliament today.

The proposals, say BirdWatch, do not address the climate, biodiversity or water problems generated by Irish farming and must be returned to the Commission to be brought into line with the Green Deal.

Speaking to the Oireachtas Committee yesterday the Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport - surely an impossibly wide portfolio - Eamon Ryan pointed to another area where urgent need is not met by delivery. He suggested that a “massive expansion of electric vehicles” may lead to the electricity network being overwhelmed unless funding is provided for the “huge challenge”.

Mr Ryan was echoing the frustration felt by many people who wish to switch from petrol or diesel but do not have confidence in our infrastructure to support that decision.

We are, unfortunately, fooling no-one but ourselves.