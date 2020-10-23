Irish Examiner view: Climate denial has many forms

Irish Examiner view: Climate denial has many forms

BirdWatch Ireland has called on MEPs to reject new €387bn CAP proposals in the European Parliament today. 

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 10:20

The Climate Action Bill is being reviewed by Oireachtas Climate Action Committee. A litany of witnesses has pointed out that the Bill is high on aspiration but low on compunction. 

They suggest the proposed legislation is all too vague on where enforcement responsibilities lie or who might be responsible for fines. This is more than disappointing, especially as the Supreme Court ruled that earlier climate legislation was so vague as to be pointless. 

It is not, however, surprising as most of our environmental legislation seems more about virtue signalling than action. That disheartening view is deepened by an enforcement culture that might be, at best, described as occasional and ineffectual. 

That impression was strengthened yesterday when BirdWatch Ireland called on MEPs to reject new €387bn CAP proposals in the European Parliament today. 

The proposals, say BirdWatch, do not address the climate, biodiversity or water problems generated by Irish farming and must be returned to the  Commission to be brought into line with the Green Deal. 

Speaking to the Oireachtas Committee yesterday the Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and  Transport - surely an impossibly wide portfolio - Eamon Ryan pointed to another area where urgent need is not met by delivery. He suggested that a “massive expansion of electric vehicles” may lead to the electricity network being overwhelmed unless funding is provided for the “huge challenge”. 

Mr Ryan was echoing the frustration felt by many people who wish to switch from petrol or diesel but do not have confidence in our infrastructure to support that decision.

We are, unfortunately, fooling no-one but ourselves.

Read More

Wildlife crime unit being examined as record number of protected birds of prey killed last year

More in this section

Health care Irish Examiner view: Carers' conditions raises questions about social solidarity amid pandemic
Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas
Irish Examiner view: Missing the joy of live music Irish Examiner view: Missing the joy of live music
#climate changeenvironmentorganisation: birdwatch ireland

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices