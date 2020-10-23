Irish Examiner view: Carers' conditions raises questions about social solidarity amid pandemic

There are probably many reasons that 26 of 28 residents tested positive for Covid-19 at a nursing home in Galway.

As was the case at many nursing homes, the pandemic exposed staffing issues. These revolved around low pay and how that might influence workers' living conditions.

The Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe pointed out that one nurse and one carer look after 24 residents, 22 of whom had tested positive. They are working 13-hour shifts.

Those circumstances demand selflessness bordering on heroism beyond most of us. Equally, the pandemic has provoked calls for a reimaging around how these services are provided and questions about how appropriate profit is as a motive in such settings.

But then, as if on cue, we are reminded why the State has divested itself of so many social obligations. Fórsa, the largest public-sector union, yesterday rattled the cage about a new public service pay deal, warning of a very difficult climate if a deal was not reached.

Yes, we are all in this together. Honestly.