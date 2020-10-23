Irish Examiner view: Carers' conditions raises questions about social solidarity amid pandemic

Irish Examiner view: Carers' conditions raises questions about social solidarity amid pandemic

The Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe pointed out that one nurse and one carer look after 24 residents, 22 of whom had tested positive. They are working 13-hour shifts. File image: istock

Fri, 23 Oct, 2020 - 10:12

There are probably many reasons that 26 of 28 residents tested positive for Covid-19 at a nursing home in Galway. 

As was the case at many nursing homes, the pandemic exposed staffing issues. These revolved around low pay and how that might influence workers' living conditions. 

The Nightingale Nursing Home in Ballinasloe pointed out that one nurse and one carer look after 24 residents, 22 of whom had tested positive. They are working 13-hour shifts. 

Those circumstances demand selflessness bordering on heroism beyond most of us. Equally, the pandemic has provoked calls for a reimaging around how these services are provided and questions about how appropriate profit is as a motive in such settings.

But then, as if on cue, we are reminded why the State has divested itself of so many social obligations. Fórsa, the largest public-sector union, yesterday rattled the cage about a new public service pay deal, warning of a very difficult climate if a deal was not reached.

Yes, we are all in this together. Honestly.

Read More

Covid-19: HSE denies ignoring pleas for help amid claims nursing home was abandoned 

More in this section

Man with planet earth in hands Irish Examiner view: Climate denial has many forms
Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas Irish Examiner view: Buy local this Christmas
Irish Examiner view: Missing the joy of live music Irish Examiner view: Missing the joy of live music
#covid-19nursing homesplace: ballinasloe

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices