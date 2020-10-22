Irish Examiner view: State bodies must lead by example

Even as we re-enter Level 5 restrictions, Philip Nolan, chair of Nphet's Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group is looking ahead, warning that we all need to be on our best behaviour until a coronavirus vaccine is found.

But best behaviour works both ways, and must include best practice by the institutions of the State as well as by the general public. Where, for instance, was the evidence of best behaviour and best practice when the Department of Education ordered a school in Kerry with one of the highest ever Covid-19 incidence rates to stay open?

Tarbert Comprehensive School principal Richard Prendiville had tried to shut it down out of fear for the safety of pupils and staff, but he was overruled by the department despite the fact that, with seven confirmed cases among 500 pupils, it has an incidence rate equal to around 1,400 per 100,000.

Where was the best behaviour back in April when the Department of Justice sent more than 100 refugees to a new direct provision centre in Cahersiveen, Co Kerry, four of whom tested positive for the virus?

Speaking on RTÉ Radio, Prof Nolan said the public needs to prepare to behave very differently when the country emerges from Level 5 at the end of next month and warned that if transmission levels rise again in January and February, there may need to be more interventions.

In other words, when restrictions ease again, good behaviour is the key to good outcomes. Fair enough — but if members of the public must behave, so must Nphet, the HSE, the Department of Health, and all other Government agencies, by being open and transparent.

When challenged by the

Irish Examiner

on the decision to order the principal to keep the school open, the Department of Education gave this measly response: “The Department does not comment on individual cases.” Hardly an example of best behaviour.

As for best practice, there is a fear that we may still be too western in our thinking about the ways in which this virus spreads. Under Level 5, schools are to be kept open because the advice from Nphet is that children are not major spreaders of the disease.

Indeed, education minister Norma Foley cites what she describes as “overwhelming” evidence that schools remain safe settings, which is why they will continue to operate during the Level 5 restrictions.

However, studies in South Korea and India suggest caution should be exercised in this regard. Their recent research shows that children who transmit the illness do so in high numbers even when they are themselves asymptomatic.

Common sense would also suggest caution, which is what school principal Richard Prendiville exercised when he decided to take remedial action. The Department of Education’s response to actions such as his was dripping with condescension: “The current advice to school principals is to follow public health advice. This practice ensures no principal is burdened with the responsibility of making a public health decision.”

Responsible individuals like Mr Prendiville should not be discouraged in this way.