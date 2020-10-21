Irish Examiner View: Educate Together schools symbolic of a changing Ireland

Irish Examiner View: Educate Together schools symbolic of a changing Ireland

Midleton Educate Together National School opened in September 2017.

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 09:28

Educate Together schools have, in a relatively short time, become one of the symbols of a new ever-changing Ireland. 

As this society becomes ever-more diverse, and as the number of second-level students is expected to rise annually for some years to come, the role of those schools will become more and more significant.

Despite that momentum, an ESRI report has found that many Educate Together schools struggle with the challenges posed when they find themselves in temporary accommodation. 

In a perfect world new, fully-fitted schools would be available as required but that is not, and can hardly be the case. 

Nevertheless, some Educate Together schools have had multiple temporary addresses which hints at a less than enthusiastic commitment to the idea.

In a country so long riven by difference, and at a moment when a Paris teacher is decapitated for encouraging diversity, this hardly sows the seeds for a successfully integrated society.

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Funding our defence forces cannot be an afterthought Irish Examiner View: Funding our defence forces cannot be an afterthought
Coronavirus - Fri Apr 10, 2020 Irish Examiner View: Leadership is a vital tool in war on Covid
File photo The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation has said there must be people in the area surrounding Tuam in C Irish Examiner View: Who benefits when truth over Mother and Baby Homes report is silenced?

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices