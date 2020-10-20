Irish Examiner View: Break mould of housing model driven by greed

All across the West and beyond too, established, centrist political parties are losing ground to rivals standing ever further to their right or to their left.

The niceties and conventions that served so many conservative, even mildly conservative, political groupings for decades are all of a sudden overwhelmed by changing circumstances.

The relentless concentration of wealth, the evisceration of the middle classes, and the changing nature of work feed that growing demand for change.

Different issues carry different weight in different settings but in Ireland, one issue and its consequences is preeminent.

The housing crisis casts a dark shadow over tens of thousands of lives.

It is not just those who rely on social housing.

It is a result of unjustified faith in the market and an unflinching position on what we call property rights even if that construct has profound and accelerating anti-social implications.

This evening Sinn Féin's Eoin Ó Broin will, in the Dáil, move a Bill that would ban co-living and build-to-rent developments and challenge revised — downwards — standards set for new apartments.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien, while in opposition, opposed these developments adamantly as did the Green Party who described them living as an "inhumane and profit-driven model".

Fine Gael, shamefully, described co-living as "boutique hotel living".

Just as our planet cannot cope with ever-increasing demands, our old beliefs are unequal to today's realities.

If our old parties cannot change their ways and resolve this crisis, then they are sowing the seeds of their own destruction. Put simply, they must break the mould or be broken.