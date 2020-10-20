Irish Examiner View: Act now to keep our schools open

Yesterday's grey, grim and increasingly winter-like weather was in step with the mood of the country after the Government announced new, tighter Covid-19 restrictions.

A range of stiff, difficult, and isolating measures, especially so for those trying to keep struggling businesses going, did not include the closure of schools, though logic suggests that would have been a justifiable and sensible move.

Sensible, yes. Easily achieved and sustained? No.

Yesterday's impositions were and will be difficult but in an environment where just one careless man who didn't isolate after his return from a foreign holiday infected at least 56 people, the decision to leave schools open must be seen as a concession, one that may depend on how we observe the new rules introduced.

There is no easy path away from the pandemic and unless we recognise that and behave accordingly, it seems only a matter of time before it is impossible to keep our schools open.

Let's do everything in our power to avert that.