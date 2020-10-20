Irish Examiner View: Act now to keep our schools open

Irish Examiner View: Act now to keep our schools open

Taoiseach Micheál Martin addressing the nation about the new level 5 restrictions. Picture: Julien Behal

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 09:00

Yesterday's grey, grim and increasingly winter-like weather was in step with the mood of the country after the Government announced new, tighter Covid-19 restrictions. 

A range of stiff, difficult, and isolating measures, especially so for those trying to keep struggling businesses going, did not include the closure of schools, though logic suggests that would have been a justifiable and sensible move.

Sensible, yes. Easily achieved and sustained? No.

Yesterday's impositions were and will be difficult but in an environment where just one careless man who didn't isolate after his return from a foreign holiday infected at least 56 people, the decision to leave schools open must be seen as a concession, one that may depend on how we observe the new rules introduced.

There is no easy path away from the pandemic and unless we recognise that and behave accordingly, it seems only a matter of time before it is impossible to keep our schools open.

Let's do everything in our power to avert that.

More in this section

File photo The Mother and Baby Homes Commission of Investigation has said there must be people in the area surrounding Tuam in C Irish Examiner View: Who benefits when truth over Mother and Baby Homes report is silenced?
Irish Examiner View: Break mould of housing model driven by greed Irish Examiner View: Break mould of housing model driven by greed
Coronavirus Irish Examiner view: Observe spirit of new Covid rules
#covid-19schools

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices