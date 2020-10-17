Irish Examiner view: Call to return Irish ‘giant’

Irish Examiner view: Call to return Irish ‘giant’

Two-times Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel has suggested that the 18th-century skeleton of Irish ‘giant’ Charles Byrne (7ft 6in) be repatriated from London to his native Derry. Picture: George Miles

Sat, 17 Oct, 2020 - 09:45

Two-times Booker Prize winner Hilary Mantel has reignited the question of research ethics and human remains with her suggestion that the 18th-century skeleton of Irish ‘giant’ Charles Byrne (7ft 6in) be repatriated from London to his native Derry.

In his day, Byrne was something of a celebrity — “the most extraordinary curiosity ever known”, as one newspaper put it — and after his death his bones were displayed, against his wishes, at the Hunterian Museum run by the Royal College of Surgeons.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Time to rethink punitive maternity restrictions

Mantel, author of The Giant, O’Brien, a fictionalised account of his life, said science had learned all it could from his bones and it was now time for him to go home. But it’s a view not shared by Brendan Holland, a 6ft 9in relative of Byrne who carries the same gigantism gene.

He said research on Byrne’s DNA had helped save lives and had prevented others suffering as Byrne had. He said further research could save more lives. 

The case is a poignant reminder of the difficulty in balancing the demands of science with the human need to treat remains with dignity.

Read More

Irish Examiner view: Flight of fancy to save aviation?

More in this section

Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package
Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package Irish Examiner view: ‘Symbolic’ airport needs aid package
Old Age Stock Irish Examiner view: We must combat loneliness 'virus'
giantperson: hilary mantelperson: charles byrneorganisation: royal college of surgeons

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices