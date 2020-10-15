Irish Examiner View: Agreements are not made to be broken

THERE are deadlines - and, then, there are deadlines. They operate as a kind of alarm clock, a spur to action, and a forceful nudge towards meaningful engagement. Brexit negotiations are full of them. Two notable deadlines have passed already this year: January 31 when the UK entered its transition period for exiting the EU and June 30 when the deadline for extending that period passed. The most important deadline of all will come on the last day of the year, when the UK formally leaves the EU, with our without a trade deal.

Today was regarded by some negotiators as another, albeit informal deadline, the date on which it was necessary to have at least a broad outline of what a final agreement would look like. But that deadline appears to have passed as European Union leaders who are meeting in Brussels today and tomorrow to discuss Brexit say that progress in talks with Britain is "still not sufficient" to seal a new trade deal with the UK. Here at home, the reality of Brexit is evident with the first budget of the coalition government being framed not just by the pandemic but also by the prospect of a no deal scenario.

Another deadline occurs on October 31. The EU says a deal must be agreed by that date to leave time for the necessary ratification by the European Parliament. However, diplomats in Brussels have told Reuters news agency that the EU is prepared to extend that and negotiate until mid-November to avoid being assigned blame if the talks fail.

Breaking and extending deadlines is not fatal to any agreement; indeed, it is often reliant on it. During the Good Friday agreement talks, many a deadline came. The Good Friday Agreement itself wasn't even signed on time - although its name wouldn't have had such Biblical connotations if it had been concluded earlier.

Former US Senator George Mitchell had set an ‘absolute, final’ deadline for the stroke of midnight on April 9, 1998. But the Ulster Unionists kept pushint for better terms. It wasn’t it wasn't until 5.30pm on April 10 that the deal was finally sealed. In the end missing a deadline or two didn’t really matter. The negotiators got there in the end because of two essential ingredients - goodwill all round and trust on both sides.

That is what is missing in Brexit talks. The UK feels the EU is playing hardball and negotiating in bad faith while the EU doesn’t trust the UK. Downing Street wants to override elements of the Withdrawal Agreement that Boris Johnson signed with the EU in October 2019. The deal — a treaty of international law — compels firms moving goods from Northern Ireland to Great Britain to submit export declarations. It also gives the EU oversight on state subsidies handed to businesses in Northern Ireland.

There are still major issues of contention between both sides that makes an extension all the more likely but pushing the deadline back further will only be possible if both parties negotiate in good faith. In light of Boris Johnson’s determination to repudiate the Northern Ireland protocol agreed last year, the signs are not good.

Deadlines are made to be broken. International agreements are not.