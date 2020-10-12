Irish Examiner view: Daft mini-mobs

Saturday's brief clash between two sets of protestors in Dublin underlined how volatile division in this society over a range of measures, especially public health, has become - even if only a tiny number of people were involved in the fiasco.

A demonstration involving a few hundred, no more, anti-mask and anti-lockdown activists, including the right-wing National Party, reached Leinster House at 1pm. If left alone their bizarre, anti-science protest would have passed almost unnoticed.

Unfortunately, an equally bizarre and unrepresentative cabal of "anti-fascists" took it upon themselves to supply the oxygen of publicity by rising to the bait and sparking, by old Belfast or Derry standards, what could only be described as a let's-pretend riot.

These two groups, one as idiotic as the other, did, however, represent a threat to the gardaí trying to keep the peace. They showed considerable restraint in the face of unacceptable goading from both groups - goading that is far more revealing than they might care to imagine.