Irish Examiner view: Daft mini-mobs

Irish Examiner view: Daft mini-mobs

Anti-lockdown demonstrators during a protest outside Leinster House in Dublin on Saturday.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 09:50

Saturday's brief clash between two sets of protestors in Dublin underlined how volatile division in this society over a range of measures, especially public health, has become - even if only a tiny number of people were involved in the fiasco. 

A demonstration involving a few hundred, no more,  anti-mask and anti-lockdown activists, including the right-wing National Party, reached Leinster House at 1pm. If left alone their bizarre, anti-science protest would have passed almost unnoticed. 

Unfortunately, an equally bizarre and unrepresentative cabal of "anti-fascists" took it upon themselves to supply the oxygen of publicity by rising to the bait and sparking, by old Belfast or Derry standards, what could only be described as a let's-pretend riot.

These two groups, one as idiotic as the other, did, however, represent a threat to the gardaí trying to keep the peace. They showed considerable restraint in the face of unacceptable goading from both groups - goading that is far more revealing than they might care to imagine.

Read More

Michael Clifford: Large garda presence keeps things under control at Dáil protest

More in this section

Sanita Puspure celebrates winning a gold medal 11/10/2020 Irish Examiner view: Sport can be so very inspiring
Irish Examiner view: Budget 2021 a chance to avert hateful culture war Irish Examiner view: Budget 2021 a chance to avert hateful culture war
Ian Bailey21 Irish Examiner view: French attitude to our justice system out of order
#covid-19lockdown

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices