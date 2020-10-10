Irish Examiner View: Bringing Sam home

Ambitious Irish people have had itchy feet for centuries.

The legacy of those who left this island and succeeded in faraway societies is all around us, even if that legacy was delivered by the descendants of those who had the courage and determination to taste what lay beyond far horizons.

Central to that legacy is the idea of inspiration, the idea that success is always possible but never guaranteed.

Some of those who achieve great things internationally became iconic, positive examples for those who might follow in their footsteps.

Tony O’Reilly was one, logistics expert Liam Casey is one from a later generation.

Samantha Barry stands in that space today.

She is a wonderful role model for Ireland and for women, making waves across the world.

The Ballincollig native is editor-in-chief of New York’s Glamour magazine, a platform she uses to reset perceptions and agendas, combining gender, social and consumer issues in an almost unprecedented way.

As we fret about our post-Brexit connections and reputation, let's remember the best of Irish can achieve anything.