Irish Examiner View: Noble reminder of millions in hunger

The announcement that the United Nations World Food Programme is this year's Nobel Peace Prize winner is a reminder that our world faces more than one global challenge. Indeed, one exacerbates the other.

Oxfam has warned that millions of people face hunger because of the pandemic.

The NGO suggests C19 restrictions could end up killing more people than the illness itself.

Closed borders and curfews have hit the food supplies and the incomes of some of the world's most vulnerable people. An extra million people are closer to famine in Afghanistan because of the pandemic.

Even before C19, NGOs warned that the world faces unprecedented famine. About 30m people experience alarming hunger, severe levels of food insecurity and malnutrition in north-eastern Nigeria, South Sudan, Somalia, and Yemen.

Yemen is a particularly harrowing case. Oxfam warns that 14m people there are not starving but that they are being starved by of endless conflict.

This week's attack on Yemen’s main port of Hodeidah, despite an UN-brokered ceasefire will make that grim situation even more so.

The UN estimates that some 25,000 people, including more than 10,000 children, die from hunger or related causes every day.

Some 854m estimated to be undernourished, and high food prices may drive another 100m into poverty and hunger.

Despite the fact that famine has been a constant in human history today's crisis demands a proportionate response especially as the impact of C19 in some struggling societies is but a foretaste of what climate change might bring.