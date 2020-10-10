Irish Examiner view: Proportionality vital in battles against Covid-19

'Proportionality' is one of those helpful words with weighted, subjective meaning. The more critical it is in one situation or another, the more critical that situation usually is. That ambiguity, that how-long-is-a-lockdown flexibility, might not appeal to the more pedantic lexicographers but in today's ever-changing circumstances the latitude offered by the word is both necessary and, in a way constraining.

Anger is the enemy of proportionality — as some of the furies directed at those who refuse to wear a mask in public places show. The anger of those who refuse to wear a mask in a public setting when challenged about their misjudged, selfish recklessness is the other side of the very same coin.

The pandemic and our reactions to it have not always been proportional. Some responses have been too relaxed, others may have been heavy-handed. In an ever-changing situation, where certainty is as elusive as a vaccine, that seems inevitable. However, as the sheer weight of numbers gathers something like biblical proportions, the room for flexibility is squeezed. The range of comfort afforded by proportionality is reduced.

Yesterday, the World Health Organisation reported a record one-day increase in cases, with the total rising by 338,779 in 24 hours. This surge was driven by an escalation of European infections, where 96,996 new cases were identified on Thursday, the highest total for the region ever recorded by the WHO. Global deaths rose by 5,514 to 1.05m. India reported 78,524 new cases, Brazil 41,906, and the US by 38,904. Infections in Britain reached record levels, with over 17,000 new cases on Thursday.

According to Reuters, infections are rising in 54 countries, including surges in Argentina, Canada, and much of Europe. To put those figures in context, Ireland had, up to yesterday, 40,086 cases, 1,817 deaths, and around 24,000 people have recovered from the infection.

Those figures suggest that the tolerance offered to those who undermine public health confidence and measures by suggesting mask-wearing is unnecessary and delusional is, well, at best proportional. Even if they are right, and the great majority of science says they are not, then the most basic pragmatism suggests that wearing a mask in public is a sensible, neutral thing to do.

A slightly less forgiving response is provoked by some of the reported student gatherings over recent weeks, even if no one wants to be a killjoy and understands, or at least remembers, what it was like to be young and taking the first steps as an adult in the world. If well-educated young adults don’t recognise today’s challenges then we are indeed in a tight bind. If they don’t recognise that an extended pandemic must have a negative impact on their own lives, then we have a lot more to do than defeat Covid-19. Suggestions that school mid-term breaks might be extended adds to that impression. Though not confirmed, that the idea is even in play speaks volumes.

The idea that the duration of the pandemic will be in direct proportion to our reaction to it has a forceful symmetry. The sooner we rigorously follow the guidelines for an extended period, the sooner the crisis will pass. The logic of that argument is powerful and proportionate.