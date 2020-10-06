Irish Examiner view: Let’s make most of this opportunity

The American doctors who bravely criticised president Donald Trump's "shameful" visit to supporters outside the hospital where he is, apparently, being treated for Covid-19, can only look on despairingly as their efforts to contain the pandemic are undermined by the very person who should, in word and deed, support health protocols. However, they can only watch as out-of-control narcissism becomes a real threat to their country and its 320m citizens' wellbeing.

Had they the opportunity they might have acted as wisely as the GAA did yesterday when "with immediate effect and until further notice" it suspended all club activities. The disdain for Covid-19 restrictions at some games, and reckless celebrations like those indulged in by groups of supporters of Cork's Blackrock club over the weekend made lockdown inevitable. That decision must have been very difficult for the GAA as it flies in the face of its belief in community and participation. Because of that, it must be supported and recognised as a necessary step-change. It also articulates the deepening majority frustration with the minority playing fast and loose with restrictions.

How the Government must envy the GAA. That organisation was free to act as it did but the same latitude is not available to the Government. It must weigh multiple, often conflicting interests as it decided how to react to NPHET advice to move the country to level five. NPHET advised that today's measures are not controlling the disease, as evidenced by the “high volume of community transmission” — reckless GAA fans take a bow. That message was offered in a second but equally clear way when chief medical officer Tony Holohan pointed out that 243 of the country’s 281 intensive care unit beds are already in use.

Level-five restrictions are necessary, he warned, if schools are to stay open. This is a particular, multi-layered concern for many reasons and many people. The Government could strengthen its position and the public health message, by outlining measures it might consider to avert a second full closure of schools. This would, in a time of great uncertainty, make some kind of planning possible.

Businesses will quake at the idea that there may still be a new, full level-five lockdown. Travel and entertainment sectors would be hard hit. However, public commitment to level-five solidarity would be undermined if international travel continues as it did in the early months of the pandemic. Visitors to Ireland must have a very good reason to do so and kissing the Blarney Stone is not one. Despite how unwelcome such measures would be, they are unavoidable if the pandemic's cycle is to be broken. This is the objective of every society — there are many — reimposing restrictions.

Breaking that cycle demands a degree of acceptance but also full solidarity, qualities unfamiliar to two Fianna Fáil TDs. As the prospect of level-live restrictions moved centre stage, some took it on themselves to try and take centre stage. Jim O'Callaghan, who declined to serve as a junior minister, publicly criticised NPHET's advice and the possibility that the Government might act on it. It was exactly the type of unhelpful, disloyal intervention that has so helped to undermine the Government's attempts to get to grip with the pandemic.

Though a future level five is a daunting prospect it also, perversely, engenders optimism. It shows that realism has replaced wistful optimism and that we have recognised that there are many hard choices ahead and no easy way out of this biblical crisis. As ever, recognising the reality of a situation, the depth of a challenge is the very first step to overcoming it. Let's get on with it, let's come together better so we might beat it.