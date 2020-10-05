Irish Examiner View: Not this time for public sector deal

This can be a strange, bewildering old world. That strangeness is amplified by deepening polarisation.

One tribe cannot tolerate the other, some barely talk so intransigence becomes stasis or confrontation. Conflict takes many forms and operates on many planes.

One domestic conflict, if that description is not an exaggeration, is fed by the perceived differences between public sector and private sector workers' conditions.

Ahead of the budget Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath has warned that new public sector deal may not be affordable. "I'm certainly not saying that... we will have a new pay deal, it simply may not be achievable. And if it's not achievable, then we have to deal with the fallout..."

As pay cuts and job losses sweep the private sector, as job security becomes but a quaint memory, as Government borrowing heads towards €30bn next year any public sector even discussing that prospect is polarising.

This society faces more than enough challenges without lighting that fuse. The government appears to be readying itself to deliver a pragmatic but honest “not this time, sorry”.