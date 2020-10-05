Irish Examiner View: Not this time for public sector deal

Irish Examiner View: Not this time for public sector deal

Michael McGrath has warned that new public sector deal may not be affordable. Photo: Leah Farrell / RollingNews.ie

Mon, 05 Oct, 2020 - 10:00

This can be a strange, bewildering old world. That strangeness is amplified by deepening polarisation. 

One tribe cannot tolerate the other, some barely talk so intransigence becomes stasis or confrontation. Conflict takes many forms and operates on many planes. 

One domestic conflict, if that description is not an exaggeration, is fed by the perceived differences between public sector and private sector workers' conditions.

Ahead of the budget Public Expenditure and Reform Minister Michael McGrath has warned that new public sector deal may not be affordable. "I'm certainly not saying that... we will have a new pay deal, it simply may not be achievable. And if it's not achievable, then we have to deal with the fallout..."

As pay cuts and job losses sweep the private sector, as job security becomes but a quaint memory, as Government borrowing heads towards €30bn next year any public sector even discussing that prospect is polarising. 

This society faces more than enough challenges without lighting that fuse. The government appears to be readying itself to deliver a pragmatic but honest “not this time, sorry”.

Read More

McGrath 'not sure' new pay deal can be agreed

More in this section

Irish Examiner View: Covid-19 highlights things we must do better Irish Examiner View: Covid-19 highlights things we must do better
Taoiseach visit to the US Irish Examiner View: The empathy void shows its real value
New Year's party at home 4k Irish Examiner view: A garda raid too far

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices