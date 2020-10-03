Irish Examiner view: Truth is more than an ideal, it’s a weapon

For a democracy to survive it must be credible and jealously guard that credibility. It must, if it is to navigate a crisis, enjoy the trust of most of those in its orbit. Authoritarian regimes are different, or, rather, indifferent.

They do not care about opinions or beliefs. Credibility and trust are irrelevant, fear and distortion are the constants.

There are myriad variations between those extremes, so many that it seems sensible to pause and consider how far the plausibility pendulum has swung from one extreme to the other.

Yesterday’s announcement that President Trump and his wife Melania have contracted Covid-19 offers a valuable context. Just hours after he assured America that the pandemic’s end was in sight, one of his top advisers, Hope Hicks, tested positive for the virus.

Multiple White House staff later tested positive. Just as was the case when British prime minister Boris Johnson was extremely ill with Covid-19 it is hard, but best, to resist indulging the idea of karma exacting a toll. Nevertheless, the reactions to the announcement are revealing.

There was sympathy but there was also a rump who wondered if Trump could be believed. Could this be an election stunt from a candidate, struggling in the polls wondered many voices?

Even if Trump’s relentless dishonesty makes that a valid question that it can even be asked shows how he has undermined the office he holds. He is not the first president to lie, nor the last, but his relentless mendacity means his successors face an unprecedented challenge: Rebuilding White House credibility from a record low.

They are not alone. Public health administrators face a similar challenge. This week, RTÉ reported that a third of people are unlikely to take the first available EU-approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Amazingly, only 56% say they are likely to use it, with 12% are undecided. Experts say 75% of a population must be vaccinated to develop herd immunity. These figures are frightening and suggest that a large proportion of the population no longer has faith in health authorities.

That is a very real threat to public health and raises difficult questions around mandatory vaccination. This bizarre situation is a victory for the anti-science, anti-vaccination lobby than can only advance when a society, its institutions or influential individuals play fast and loose with procedures and disciplines designed, and largely embraced, to protect the common good.

Unfortunately, one of our supreme court judges falls into that category. The report into Judge Seámus Woulfe’s attendance at the Oireachtas golf outing found that he “did nothing... such as would justify calls for his resignation”.

That view may well be reasonable but the event, like it or not, grievously undermined the public solidarity so important today. If a supreme court judge can’t understand that, or chooses not to understand that, and act accordingly then the credibility of our Republic is so undermined that the ravages of the pandemic may be a precursor of a far darker tomorrow.

We need to remind ourselves that truth is not just an ideal, it is so much more. It is the best weapon we have to protect all of society, Oireachtas golfers, anti-vaxxers and even Trump supporters from those contemptuous of our wellbeing.