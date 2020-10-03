Irish Examiner view: A welcome change in housing policy

The Department of Housing has pointed out that local authorities could build homes for considerably less than they pay developers for social housing.

When secured directly by councils, the average, all-in cost for a three-bedroomed house was below €300,000 and in places below €250,000.

That contrasts with chartered surveyors figures offered in July which suggested that building a three-bedroom, semi-detached house in the Greater Dublin Area costs €371,000.

The figures involved are significant — as is the urgent need for these houses. Local authorities spent more than €125m buying homes from private developers last year. Councils in Dublin, Cork, Kildare or Waterford bought 466 homes at an average of €275,000.

The housing crisis and the need to maximise resources in the face of this disparity have convinced Government to change policy. The budget is expected to contain measures to encourage local authorities to build rather than buy.

This is a significant long-overdue change in how we address social needs, one which recognises that developers and the market do not prioritise social obligations.

However, there is a sting in the tail. Unless local authorities and housing agencies, and all those whose support they will need to deliver on this opportunity, show themselves equal to the task then a wonderful chance to rebalance the relationship between society and the markets will be lost.