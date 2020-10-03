Irish Examiner view: A garda raid too far

Irish Examiner view: A garda raid too far

Pandemic fatigue, particularly pandemic news fatigue, is taking its toll. File picture. 

Sat, 03 Oct, 2020 - 13:10

Like a sentry who has been on duty for far too long, our responses to the latest pandemic figures may not be as sharp as it should be. 

The huge rise in cases in Northern Ireland in the 24 hours to last evening, where 934 positive tests were confirmed, might raise an eyebrow but it may not change behaviours dramatically. 

Pandemic fatigue, particularly pandemic news fatigue, is taking its toll.

There was an unfortunate example of that in Cork this week when gardaí raided a house party and searched 21 occupants and seized student cards with the intention of giving them to UCC so the college might impose €50 fines.

Even if the frustration of trying to police those indifferent to restrictions is very great gardaí must behave in a way that does not cross fundamental boundaries - as was the case in this instance. 

Students might blame immaturity for their recklessness but gardaí have no such excuse.

More in this section

Approved for Construction Irish Examiner view: A welcome change in housing policy
Coronavirus Irish Examiner View: Domino effect of Covid-19 teaches us all a valuable lesson
Irish Examiner View: Let’s reject failed ideas on markets for public services Irish Examiner View: Let’s reject failed ideas on markets for public services

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices