Irish Examiner view: A garda raid too far

Like a sentry who has been on duty for far too long, our responses to the latest pandemic figures may not be as sharp as it should be.

The huge rise in cases in Northern Ireland in the 24 hours to last evening, where 934 positive tests were confirmed, might raise an eyebrow but it may not change behaviours dramatically.

Pandemic fatigue, particularly pandemic news fatigue, is taking its toll.

There was an unfortunate example of that in Cork this week when gardaí raided a house party and searched 21 occupants and seized student cards with the intention of giving them to UCC so the college might impose €50 fines.

Even if the frustration of trying to police those indifferent to restrictions is very great gardaí must behave in a way that does not cross fundamental boundaries - as was the case in this instance.

Students might blame immaturity for their recklessness but gardaí have no such excuse.