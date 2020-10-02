Irish Examiner View: Domino effect of Covid-19 teaches us all a valuable lesson

Yesterday's Nphet decision that, at this moment, there is no need to move more counties to a higher level of Covid-19 restrictions is very welcome, even if it has more than a ring of good fortune about it.

It would be foolish to allow this decision to cloud judgment or ease disciplines because that might mean a very different, less welcome decision next week.

However, the rules are to change in a small way. People can have no more than six people from one other household in their home at any one time. So be it.

The decision will provoke another round of commentary, some if it calm, some of it wild, and more of it still plain daft.

Though the wildest commentary has not reached the point of considering if the number of angels who might dance on the head of that infamous pin needs to be reduced because of mask-wearing or social distancing, it can only have been a matter of time before than conundrum was invoked.

There was, for understandable if not reassuring reasons, an occasional information deficit. We were sometimes, too often really, expected to accept the Nphet-knows-best argument.

Nphet probably, if not certainly, does know best but it would have helped its cause if the data behind its decision was occasionally shared

Dr Breda Smyth, director of public health at HSE West, did that in the most convincing, sobering way over recent days.

She detailed how a couple’s weekend away resulted in 30 new cases of infection.

The couple attended a house party inculcating up to eight cases spread across three or four households. Later, they went to a town centre, leading to four more cases.

They then went to a bar, where six people at an adjacent table and four staff tested positive. They then went on to a “drinks venue”, where four more cases occurred.