Irish Examiner View: Lack of wastewater treatment apathetic and too dangerous

Water resources, already under new, unsustainable pressure because of the relentless growth of the national herd since milk quotas were abolished in 2015, simply cannot absorb this load.

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 10:11 AM

We must all, as the great singer, songwriter Paul Simon tells us, occasionally learn to roll with the punches. At times during our three-score-and-ten, we must all navigate challenges beyond our immediate control. 

However, we can, if we wish, resolve the great majority of issues that face our world, especially if they are matters of basic public health. If those matters are exacerbated by ongoing, unnecessary environmental destruction then the impetus to resolve these fixable issues is all the greater.

It is becoming increasingly difficult to take a benign, patient view of our misuse of precious water resources. For myriad unacceptable reasons, our stewardship of this irreplaceable, life-sustaining resource is far below what is required. 

Yesterday's report from the Water Advisory Body (WAB) that more than 50 cities, towns or villages will, next year, discharge raw sewage into nearby watercourses because they do not have a wastewater treatment plant is not only disheartening and disgusting, it is dangerously apathetic. 

Resources, delays in introducing charges for non-domestic customers and excessive domestic usage, and the pandemic are cited as reasons for this grand failure. Each of those is plausible but they point to a far greater problem - the cultural acceptance of this avoidable, wanton destruction.

It is also tragically symbolic. If we cannot muster the sense of obligation and gumption needed to protect our water resources how will we deal with the far greater climate challenges that lie ahead? 

About 53m tonnes of plastic ‘could end up in waterbodies every year by 2030’

