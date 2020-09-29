Irish Examiner View: Joined-up response to climate change and housing is essential

Last Friday, more than 30 people queued through a bitterly cold night to try to secure one of 18 new homes in Carlow town. Inevitably, almost half were disappointed. Some of those who managed to buy a house work in Dublin and mix home working with office time. Others may not have that flexibility. Some will have to commute to Dublin, 90km away, most if not every working day. This means they will spend up to two-and-a-half hours a day travelling. This adds up to more than 12 hours a week and, over a year, a period far longer than anything most workers can expect in annual holidays.

This consequence an out-of-kilter property market is as draining as it is unsustainable on personal, professional or family levels, financially too, yet that practice has become common, turning city hinterland towns into dormitory communities. The Covid-19 flight from offices may accelerate that process but that remains to be seen.

As carbon taxes increase - they will for decades - the economic cost of commuting will increase too. Analysis of a Tax Strategy Group recommendation offered by Volkswagen predicts the price of a new two-litre, automatic car will jump by €10,000.

Volkswagon suggests a one-litre petrol car might cost an extra €2,864 were these proposals enacted. These proposals are driven by a new European emissions regime and will load cars with higher ratings. That will impact on the tax as vehicle registration tax and tax rates are based on official CO2 figures.

Workers driven from Dublin because of housing prices may face unsustainable commuting costs too. This cruel double whammy may be just the first of many tax changes Government will have to introduce to protect the huge revenue generated by transport taxes. After all, the tax take on petrol or diesel will fall and eventually collapse when the sale of diesel and petrol cars is, as promised, banned in 2030. The exchequer will inevitably seek an alternative income.

The Programme for Government promised to prioritise public transport to enhance regional and rural connectivity. Minister Michael McGrath is expected to ask the cabinet to allow him to advance this important work. However, all legislation and all of these measures fall in the shadow of the Climate Bill due before Government in the coming days and weeks. It is impossible to underestimate its importance.

The overriding objective of the Bill, one made unavoidable by over-long prevarication and indulgence around climate change measures, is to make the country carbon neutral by 2050. The Bill will set the timetable for a series of demanding changes, some of which will be resisted - if they are not it will be an indication that the Bill is too weak.

Even though their dilemma contributes to the necessity of a new, undodgeable Climate Bill it is unlikely that it was a topic of conversation in last Friday night's queue in Carlow. That seems a pity as measures like compulsory purchase orders in places where houses are needed would cut commuting and our reliance, for the next while at least, on car fuels. The housing crisis has long been an indictment of a failing social policy but now, as the flight from the cities confirms, it must be seen as a driver of climate collapse as well. Which sharpens the obvious question: Why are we so reluctant to face our social and climate obligations?