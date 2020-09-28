Irish Examiner view: The epitome of unsustainability

An analysis published by the New Economics Foundation describes Ireland as one of the leading culprits in over-fishing stocks in oceans already under threat
Ireland joins Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Germany at the top of an over-fishing league table. File picture.

Monday, September 28, 2020 - 06:30 AM

Feeding the world's ever-growing population demands methods so destructive it is necessary to frame industrialised food production in the most romantic terms possible. 

The over-generous application of the badge 'organic' is just one way we try to assuage doubts about our destructive behaviour. 

However, even that see-no-evil response cannot ease the concerns raised by the recent invasion of the seas off the Galápagos Islands by a vast Chinese fishing fleet. 

This year, those rich waters, designated a Unesco world heritage site in 1978, were targeted by a 248-strong fleet in an operation that cannot but have catastrophic consequences for that marine environment.

It is always convenient to point a finger at others to distract from our own misbehaviour.  Irish commercial fishing interests are, according to new research, as determined as their Chinese peers. 

Indifferent origins

An analysis published by the New Economics Foundation describes Ireland as one of the leading culprits in over-fishing stocks in oceans already threatened in myriad ways. 

We join Spain, Portugal, the Netherlands, and Germany at the top of an over-fishing league table.

Irish commercial fishing interests have complained about EU-imposed limits for decades and it is hard not to have some  —again romantic — sympathy with their arguments. However, a fish is utterly indifferent to the origin of the net that takes it from ocean to table. 

That Ireland has been asked by the EU to explain why our policing of fishing quotas is so feeble adds to concerns.

It is recognised that the world's oceans and their bounty belong to the world's citizens. If that is the case, then they belong to the future too. Unless we are more honest about over-fishing and its inevitable consequences, our legacy will be one of piracy and destruction. 

