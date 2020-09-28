Irish Examiner view: Inertia opens the door for dark forces

Anything worthwhile demands attention or it is lost; a forgotten fruit will wither on the vine. A good idea, unless it is applied, will fade and be replaced by a less inspiring credo. Those who believe in one side of an equation can, at one moment or another, be more motivated than those languishing in a weary zeitgeist. All of us are different and hold conflicting beliefs.

Nevertheless, most of us will accept that anything worthwhile — a relationship, a business, or especially a set of social or political beliefs — must be nurtured if potential is to be realised and sustained.

Some ideas are so pervasive, so reassuring that other human characteristics come into play. One is the complacency fed by the belief that successful ideas are inviolable. It is more and more obvious that what might be loosely termed as the liberal, caring, social democracy, or Christian democracy if you prefer, that sustained and enriched the West since 1945, is under threat, if not already ebbing away.

Inspiration difficulties

The folly of the assumption that important, fundamental things will look after themselves will be dishearteningly apparent tomorrow when the first of three American debates between Donald Trump and Joe Biden takes place in Cleveland.

It is very difficult to be inspired by either. One is an ignorant, dishonest, deliberately polarising, racist ogre. The other seems a decent but low-wattage career politician a decade or two past his prime. It is of concern to countries that enjoy America's stability and support, that America could not offer more inspiring candidates. America's tinderbox dysfunction around race is, ironically, exacerbated by political disengagement.

From a liberal perspective, even if that tag has been dishonestly weaponised, the consequences of that disengagement were obvious on Saturday when President Trump nominated Amy Coney Barrett to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg in America's supreme court. Barrett, 48, is a devout Catholic and mother of seven.

It is hard to imagine she would have supported the recent amendments to our Constitution that have made this country a far more tolerant place. She may in time explain to her confessor how she can align her religious beliefs with an administration as amoral as Trump's but in the meantime, we can only marvel at such flexibility.

Growing warnings

Circumstances may allow British prime minister Boris Johnson to nominate deeply-polarising figures for important public service roles. It has been reported, though not confirmed, that Paul Darce, a former editor of the Daily Mail, may become chairman of the UK's broadcast regulator Ofcom and that Charles Moore, the former editor of The Daily Telegraph, may be named BBC chairman. Darce surrendered his integrity to ensure Brexit was delivered and Moore is so opposed to the BBC that he has boasted that he will not pay for a TV licence. Neither appointment will be endorsed outside what might be described as the sunny uplands of Brexit fantasy.

It may be tempting to pretend that these changes are not relevant in this small country, but that would be foolish. Whether today's coalition is the first in a new beginning or the last throw of the dice for a discredited Ireland remains an open question. Those who engage with the process will decide that one way or another. Those who look on, hoping for the best should recall the phrase the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg often quoted. She often invoked Justice Louis Brandeis’s warning: “The greatest menace to freedom is an inert people.”

That warning grows in relevance almost by the day.