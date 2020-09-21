Irish Examiner View: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an icon of America's culture wars

President Bill Clinton poses with his nominee for the Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg during a news conference in Washington. The Supreme Court says Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87. (AP Photo/Doug Mills)

Monday, September 21, 2020 - 08:00 AM

The American Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday night aged 87, had achieved iconic status. 

She was a figurehead in America's culture wars, championing equality, especially gender equality. 

Nominated by Bill Clinton in 1993 she leaves an inspiring legacy particularly in how she worked to strengthen democracy. 

She encouraged young people “to fight for the things you care about but do it in a way that will lead others to join you”.

That call to arms was, unintentionally, amplified by Republican Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, who just hours after Ginsburg's death, announced that “President Trump’s nominee (to succeed Ginsburg) will receive a vote on the floor of the Senate.” 

This is the same McConnell who, in February 2016  almost a year before the end of Obama’s second term blocked an Obama nomination because the “vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president”.

