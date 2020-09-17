Irish Examiner view: Fairness matters in Leaving Cert system

The fallout from the standardisation process used to calculate grades exposes existing faultlines in the Leaving Cert system
We need to level the playing field for all students, regardless of how well-off their parents are.

Thursday, September 17, 2020 - 10:05 AM

The first of what may be several challenges against the system used to calculate Leaving Certificate grades has come before the High Court.

The student applicant claims that the process used to calculate her grades is unfair to those in classes at high-performing schools. The original plan to replace the exam with predicted grades included an element that would see those grades adjusted "into line with the expected distribution for the school". 

However, this was dropped after opponents argued that it would favour fee-paying schools and hurt exceptional students in disadvantaged schools.

High Court hears first student challenge to Leaving Cert calculated grade system

Whatever about the merits of individual cases, the fallout from the standardisation process used to calculate grades exposes existing faultlines in the Leaving Cert system. 

For generations, those parents who could afford it have sent their children to fee-paying schools. Many do so in the belief that this will give them a better chance of obtaining higher grades and going on to university. 

We need to level the playing field for all students, regardless of how well-off their parents are.

Comment: Certain cohort of our students sacrificed in the name of educational equality

