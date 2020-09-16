Irish Examiner View: Spirit of Living With Covid plan as important as the details

Once British judges were precluded from putting on their black caps at the end of a trial so they might impose the ultimate sanction they, in the most dreadful cases, ordered that the guilty person be "detained at Her Majesty's pleasure."

This was a sentence without a predetermined end, one that could roll on and on and might not end until the convict either died or showed that they were no longer a threat to society. We, it seems, are constrained at the pandemic's pleasure though a positive outcome is far more likely than any offered under those draconian terms.

Yesterday's renewal of C19 restrictions was well flagged and expected though the timescales announced are longer than any applied heretofore. Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath said yesterday's plan would cover the next six to nine months as a vaccine cannot be guaranteed in that period of time.

"We have to plan on the basis that C19, unfortunately, will be with us certainly through the early and mid-part of 2021 and that poses a challenge for us financially, but more importantly from a health perspective," he said. This underlines the one great, uncontestable truth about this pandemic: No vaccine, no return to anything like our old normal.

As that announcement was being made the Johns Hopkins University C19 tracker, which relies on governments' data, reported that 29,190,588 infections had been confirmed worldwide. Deaths stand at 927,245 and are expected to pass 1m next month. Those figures may not be altogether black-cap grim but they are increasingly disconcerting.

However, the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention yesterday announced that a C19 vaccine would available to the public as soon as November or December. That would be a game-changer if confirmed, and universally delivered, but even if that transpires it is unlikely to reduce the timeframes announced yesterday in any significant way.

The plan details five levels of response, five being the most severe. That flexibility was underlined by the announcement that wet pubs in Dublin will not be allowed to reopen this month because, according to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, of the “worrying” increase in infections in the capital.

That increase is also behind the decision to, in Dublin, limit home visits, indoor gatherings and care home visits. Changes in international travel restrictions may help offset those impositions and help kickstart some sort of modest but essential recovery at our airports.

Restrictions, especially if they are necessary for an extended period, will have a profound impact on some of those living alone and on many businesses. As we are indeed detained at the pandemic's pleasure no-one can offer definitive timescales so Taoiseach Micheál Martin's call to arms is more than pertinent: "Each of us has a personal responsibility to try and limit its spread."

Mr Varadkar echoed that: "We were in this together, now we can get through this together."

In this age of anxiety and cynicism, there will be those who will, if they exist, point to inconsistencies in the measures announced yesterday. It would be surprising if there were none but though the details are important the spirit of common-purpose behind the plan is even more important.

At this stage, we all have a good idea of what we must do to limit C19. Let's do it so yesterday's announcements need not be repeated or even made more demanding.