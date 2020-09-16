Irish Examiner View: City council move welcome but will it benefit house buyers?

Any innovation that will help resolve our shameful housing crisis must be welcomed.

However, the recent Department of Housing report showing that local authorities can build homes for considerably less than they pay developers for social housing must have a bearing on how all proposals are judged.

The Government has approved funding to refurbish almost 2,500 social homes.



This will ensure these homes can be provided to individuals and families struggling with homelessness or on the social housing list.



More here ▶️ https://t.co/vgw6V8qE1k pic.twitter.com/0QHalyrPGT — Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government (@HousingPress) September 15, 2020

In an effort to stimulate house building in Cork the city council has halved development fees. This is a considerable concession and will have an impact on the authority's income and capacity to provide services.

Whether it has a positive impact for home buyers or whether it, like so many well-intentioned measures in the past, is no more than a boon for builders remains to be seen.

This initiative, or a subsidy paid by everyone living in Cork city if you prefer, underlines how captive we are to the current model of home provision. If this initiative encourages home building well and good but it seems no more than a sticking plaster on an out-of-kilter system.