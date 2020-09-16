Irish Examiner View: City council move welcome but will it benefit house buyers?

This initiative, or a subsidy paid by everyone living in Cork city if you prefer, underlines how captive we are to the current model of home provision. File picture: PA

Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 10:13 AM

Any innovation that will help resolve our shameful housing crisis must be welcomed. 

However, the recent Department of Housing report showing that local authorities can build homes for considerably less than they pay developers for social housing must have a bearing on how all proposals are judged. 

In an effort to stimulate house building in Cork the city council has halved development fees. This is a considerable concession and will have an impact on the authority's income and capacity to provide services. 

Whether it has a positive impact for home buyers or whether it, like so many well-intentioned measures in the past, is no more than a boon for builders remains to be seen.

This initiative, or a subsidy paid by everyone living in Cork city if you prefer, underlines how captive we are to the current model of home provision. If this initiative encourages home building well and good but it seems no more than a sticking plaster on an out-of-kilter system.

Development charges for home building in Cork cut by 50%

   

