Irish Examiner View: Fading FF a warning for blinkered FG

Our world is alive with contradiction - or at least what we imagine as contradiction. Often what we see as contradiction can be more a matter of scale; more how audacity informs an event making it seem particular while the underlying plotline is anything but particular.

Those who squandered reputations by attending, just weeks ago but almost forgotten already, the Oireachtas golf society dinner may look with an unspoken sense of grievance at President Trump's Nevada rally this weekend. It was held in defiance of Nevada and White House regulations. Very few of the president's supporters wore masks. However, those standing behind the candidate and in view of TV cameras were told to wear face coverings. Whether this was a concession or an admission is moot but it did recognise that there can be alternative beliefs.

The need for an alternative after November's election has been recognised by former New York mayor and candidate for the Democratic presidential nomination Mike Bloomberg. The billionaire will spend at least $100m to support Joe Biden in Florida. The announcement comes just days before voting begins on September 24. The role of private finance, especially on this scale, in elections must always set alarm bells ringing however, in this instance and even if it seems contradictory, it may be the lesser of two evils.

How Micheál Martin must wish for a fairy godfather like Bloomberg, one that might help sweep his many difficulties away.

Though there is always a fine line between being prescient or premature when writing a political obituary, Martin and his colleagues seem determined to invite that moment.

Red Sea Poll. Looks like my prediction of there being two large parties but FF not being one of them, is coming to pass. The threat is existential. FF won’t survive if we persist with the myth that the decline is simply due to external factors and not the party’s direction — Éamon Ó Cuív (@eamonocuiv) September 13, 2020

It must be galling for Martin that just as he realised his ambition to be Taoiseach events, some tinged with disloyalty, conspired to shackle him. Events, and the responses to them, have changed perceptions emphatically. For a long time, Martin was described as the first leader of Fianna Fáil who might not be Taoiseach, now he is being described as the last leader of Fianna Fáil.

He defied the first of those condemnations and it is not too hard to imagine that he will have a successor even if the figures are stacking against the party in a way never imagined before - even at their lowest ebb, just after the 2008 banking scandals. Just over six months ago the party won 22% of general election votes. A weekend Sunday Business Post poll puts the party on 10% and on a withering 4% in Dublin. Some time ago Fianna Fáil's venerable Willie O'Dea admitted that when he looked around the table at a parliamentary party meeting he could not see a messiah, it may now be time for him and his colleagues to try to identify a Lazarus leader.

Though that seems a huge challenge it may not be the greatest one playing out in the old, established conservative parties. Should Fianna Fáil go the way of their old poster business, the Anglo Irish Bank, have Fine Gael the capacity to exploit the opportunity? Will they change and confront their social and economic conservatism, climate change too, or will they roll up like a hedgehog and indulge their default hubris? Fianna Fáil has huge difficulties but so too will Fine Gael if they cannot find the conviction to change.