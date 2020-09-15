Irish Examiner View: Cork Airport a vital link that must be supported

Brinkmanship is a great political skill if those who use it understand its limitations. It is probable that Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings did not grasp this fully when they threatened to break an international treaty to achieve their Brexit objectives.

That all five living former British prime ministers, and nearly every EU prime minister, have spoken out against Johnson's sabre-rattling shows how over-playing your hand can rebound especially if the facts do not support your case.

Tempting as it might be to dismiss Ryanair's warning that it will quit Cork Airport for the winter as commercial brinkmanship that is not possible.

The airline blamed what it called Government “mismanagement” for making this possibility all too real. The numbers support Ryanair's case and the case made yesterday by the airport's management for immediate Government support.

Passenger numbers are down 95% since the lockdown began. It is also anticipated that it might take four years to return to pre-pandemic numbers.

These figures are beyond stark and must be confronted so the airport can continue to function.

The pandemic has changed our world in many ways, most of them negatively. Were Cork Airport denied the supports it so urgently requires then those changes would be even darker.

The airport is this region's best link to the world and one the region's best links to recovery and a viable future.