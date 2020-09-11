Irish Examiner View: A young voice to treasure

Dara McAnulty's book Diary Of A Young Naturalist.

Friday, September 11, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Music seems to offer more prodigies than most other art forms. Mozart was one. He, at the age of 14, is credited with copying Allegri’s Miserere, note for note, after hearing it just once in 1770. 

The 13-minute piece, one of our civilisation's most moving sacred choral works, was once closely-guarded and sung exclusively at Easter in the Vatican.

The score had not been published but after hearing it once, just once, Mozart returned to his lodgings — to share a sleepless bed with his father - and wrote the entire piece out from memory, perfectly. 

That level of exceptionalism is inspiring and intimidating all at once.

Ever since Bob Dylan released his first album in 1962 the music industry has, more or less every two or three years, identified some neophyte with a guitar as "their generation's Bob Dylan". 

That promise has never been realised, nor is it likely to be.

It is hardly helpful or even fair to speak of Dara McAnulty, an autistic 16-year-old from Northern Ireland who has become the youngest person to be longlisted for a £50,000 Baillie Gifford Prize for non-fiction in terms of Mozart or Dylan. 

Nevertheless, when a star shoots across the sky it is hard to ignore it. 

His Diary Of A Young Naturalist  “chronicles the turning” of McAnulty’s world through diary entries about his connection to wildlife and the way he sees the world”.

