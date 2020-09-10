Irish Examiner view: Time to relax travel restrictions

Is it time for the Government to reconsider its quarantine restrictions for those arriving in Ireland from abroad?

The low incidence of coronavirus transmission from travel abroad, along with the devastating effect that restrictions are having on the Irish travel industry, suggests that it should.

Travel industry leaders say that the Government's advice against non-essential travel, what they describe as the ‘disastrous’ green list, and the 14-day quarantine rule are leading to thousands of job losses.

As well as that, as our report today reveals, the company that runs Dublin and Cork Airports is losing a €1m a day due to Covid-19 travel restrictions.

'We have very strict rules in Ireland around international travel' says @LeoVaradkar regarding the threat of Ryanair pulling out of @CorkAirport and @ShannonAirport for the winter. There is a risk that if we lose connectivity we could lose it for a number of years, he said — Morning Ireland (@morningireland) September 9, 2020

Ryanair has threatened to close its bases in both Cork and Shannon airports unless the Government relaxes its quarantine rule.

If the airline follows through on that threat, there is little likelihood that those bases will be reopened any time soon.

Only 2% of Covid-19 cases are associated with travel abroad, yet the restrictions are impacting close to 100% of one of our most important indigenous industries.