Irish Examiner view: Sane voices never more important

It is not necessary to see the future as bleakly as Margaret Atwood did in The Handmaid’s Tale, or as Cormac McCarthy did in his post-apocalyptic novel The Road, to fret about what might happen if one of the bizarre militias shadowing the US’s public protests loses control and the shooting starts.

It seems immaterial whether the first shot might be fired by one of the patriots-for-prayer groups or one of the all-in-black alternatives who shield Black Lives Matter activists.

It is, indeed, a tinderbox and it is hard to believe that the players understand the domino consequences of their preposterous, central-casting posturing. Or maybe they do.

From the perspective of the world’s saner countries, the right afforded to US citizens to bear military-grade firearms seems an incendiary mix of juvenilia, dysfunction, and insecurity.The US pays a heavy rent for that vulnerability.

Almost 15,300 people were fatally shot there last year, though that figure does not include gun suicides. The world views this self-inflicted carnage as a weary parent might view a teenager kicking the traces.

That sanguine view will change, however, if militias confront each other in a way that sways the November election and helps the president, Donald Trump, to a second term. That, tragically, would have an impact on our world far beyond the ludicrous tolerance of heavily-armed citizens playing good guys and bad guys.

Similar questions arise on Europe’s eastern borders. On Sunday, more than 100,000 people marched on Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko’s residence, calling on him to quit over contested election results.

The next day, Maria Kolesnikova became the latest opposition leader to feel the heavy hand of the 26-year president. Masked men kidnapped her in Minsk, but Kolesnikova destroyed her passport to avoid being deported. She is the last of the three women who opposed Lukashenko still in Belarus. Veronika Tsepkalo and Svetlana Tikhanovskaya (who stood after her husband was arrested) have fled.

They are, in one way, lucky to be alive. Were the Putin-endorsed Lukashenkov to adopt his mentor’s methods, they might, like poisoned Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, face a very uncertain future.

Events, and relationships, are so fraught that the EU has led calls for Belarus to release more than 600 people arrested during protests. Even if this all sounds a bit remote, a bit too James Bond on a muggy September morning, it is not. Each conflict could change our world.

The power to sway these events is beyond any small country, but, yesterday, a small step was taken to consolidate our place in a community with the heft to steer them away from the looming precipice.

Four-term MEP and EU parliament vice-president Mairead McGuinness was proposed as Ireland’s new commissioner. Ms McGuinness must be endorsed by the European Parliament, but if she is, as is expected, she will take on the financial services portfolio, giving her a key role in overseeing access for the City of London to EU markets, the soft underbelly of the Brexit cause.

Her success, and the EU’s in managing that runaway monster, is more than significant for us all. Let us hope she succeeds as her record suggests she will.