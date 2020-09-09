Irish Examiner view: Viability of cities now a real issue

It may be adding two and two to get seven but the decision by Google not to rent space in Dublin for up to 2,000 workers feeds into the ever louder narrative about how changing work practices challenge cities’ relevance and viability.

Connectivity is now more important than a physical presence. A worker’s e-presence can deliver achievement at least as easily as a worker sitting in an office. By obviating the idea of physical presence this also renders geography irrelevant.

A worker, if connections allow, in Pretoria or Prague can contribute as much to, say, Google’s operation in Dublin as a worker in Ringsend or Phibsborough.

This evolution has changed one of the world’s IT hubs, California’s Silicon Valley, as many tech workers flee San Franciso’s property prices, on a par with Dublin’s, for more appealing, affordable addresses.

Silicon Valley is no longer tied to Silicon Valley.

This change promises many challenges. The camaraderie of a civilised office is more important than we may appreciate until it’s gone. The implications for those who have invested in city centre office space, especially pension funds with promises to keep, are significant.

The negative impact on local authorities’ incomes will have an impact on the services these authorities can provide. This change may also have a positive impact by making some land hoarding a bad bet.

This unknown unknown is now a known known and deserves immediate, top-level attention so it might be managed properly.