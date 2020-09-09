Irish Examiner view: Take it handy when the pubs open

Irish Examiner view: Take it handy when the pubs open

As in so much with the Covid-19 pandemic, the responsibility for outcomes is ours.  File picture. 

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 08:30 AM

The Cabinet decision yesterday to allow pubs that don’t offer food to reopen in less than two weeks must be welcomed but with some qualifications and concerns.

These pubs have not traded for nearly six months and many are in a precarious financial position so it is entirely natural they will welcome the opportunity to generate
some income. 

So too will their tens of thousands of customers who, to one degree or another, rely on pubs for a social outlet and human contact. 

It is not an exaggeration to say that the isolation made necessary by the pandemic has had a soul-destroying impact on many people who live alone or work from home.

The welcome for the reopening must be tempered though by the realisation that pubs, especially small, intimate, busy pubs, are the ideal setting for Covid-19 transmission. 

If that threat is recognised and appropriate measures and behaviour adopted then the pubs should stay open. 

If not, maybe not. As in so much with the pandemic, the responsibility for outcomes is ours. 

Cheers, but take it handy.

