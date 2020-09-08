Irish Examiner View: Overwhelmed

Irish Examiner View: Overwhelmed

The report of the prison chaplaincy service, now only available through Freedom of Information legislation, into what goes on behind prison walls offers a sobering perspective. File Picture

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 10:10 AM

It seems reasonable to assume that the prison population, specifically in this instance, the female prison population, is a varied group. 

Some may regret the behaviour that brought them to prison. 

Others may be indifferent to the behaviour that led to their conviction and imprisonment. 

Some are settled in their ways and can be expected to re-offend. Others, an unknown percentage, might avail of the opportunities a term in prison offers to learn the intended lesson. 

Or at least that must be the hope as prison must be about more than punishment if it is to have a positive impact in a person's life.

The report of the prison chaplaincy service, now only available through Freedom of Information legislation, into what goes on behind prison walls offers a sobering perspective. 

It speaks of institutionalised over-crowding, abusive situations and curtailed periods outside a cell. 

These all make a positive outcome more unlikely, a fate made all but inevitable by decades of underinvestment.

As ever, you only get what you pay for.

Read More

Irish Examiner View: Ignore the cranks

More in this section

Doctor writing a medical chart. Irish Examiner View: Contrast in eye op wait obscene
Coronavirus - Sun Sep 6, 2020 Irish Examiner View: High-stakes game of Brexit bluff
Wind turbine Irish Examiner View: A reminder from Apple about cutting carbon emissions
prisonirish prisonsjail

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices