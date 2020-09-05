Irish Examiner View: How sustainable are live cattle exports?

The relevance of the loss of a ship carrying almost 6,000 cattle and probably a crew of 40 off the Japanese coast on Wednesday, or the relevance of the loss of the Queen Hind, and the 14,000 sheep it was carrying in the Black Sea last December may not be immediately pressing for our farm sector.

Despite that, these events will bring a renewed focus on the export of live animals and how they are treated on these journeys.

Bord Bia figures show that live cattle exports from Ireland rose from 243,000 in 2018 to 295,000 in 2019.

Calves accounted for almost 200,000 of last year's exports.

Those figures are likely to increase as the dairy herd continues to expand and farmers need to find an outlet for unwanted male calves.

These animals can be exported once they are 42 days old.

This seems one of those issues where the old and the new world collide.

The old view is that live animal exports are appropriate and distress is minimised.

A newer view, primarily urban and one unmoved by farm economics, sees these live exports as a form of animal abuse.

That view led to the suspension of live exports by New Zealand this week and a call last December from Ireland South MEP Grace O’Sullivan for a ban on live animal exports from Ireland.

Farm interests might scoff but that would be unwise especially as urban Europe is the primary source of the near €60bn farm subsidies each year.

The piper will eventually call the tune so maybe it would be prudent to develop a new model that is less reliant on live exports.

A less concentrated met processing sector might be a good first step.