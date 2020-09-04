Irish Examiner View: A reminder from Apple about cutting carbon emissions

An announcement by Apple that it will build two of the world’s largest onshore wind turbines in Denmark is a reminder of how planning delays meant that €2trn company ditched plans for €850m data centre at Athenry, Co Galway.

The 200m-tall structures, nearly three times as tall as Cork's Elysian tower, will support a data centre in Viborg and are part of Apple’s ambition to make its products and supply chain “carbon neutral”.

Those turbines are expected to produce 62-gigawatt hours per year, sufficient to power 20,000 homes.

It is not hard to imagine that an onshore proposal on such a scale would provoke opposition in Ireland even if it is accepted that we must reduce carbon-based energy generation.

Those objections would be unnecessary if those turbines were offshore, a possibility that can only be realised along our west coast if electricity generated, say, five miles west of our, and Europe's most westerly point - Dunmore Head on the Dingle Peninsula - can be successfully absorbed by our national grid.