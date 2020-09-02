Irish Examiner View: Amazon now a drone airline

File picture.

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 09:11 AM

In the 26 years, Amazon has made Jeff Bezos the richest man in history, his pot is estimated at $200bn, almost four times our Government's annual turnover. 

He has changed retailing more dramatically than anyone; if Amazon has not sounded the death knell for person-to-person retailing and millions of small businesses then the company has come closer to achieving that than any other entity or event.

A ruling from America's government will help Amazon achieve even greater dominance. 

A Federal Aviation Administration ruling means that Amazon can operate as a drone airline. 

In time, probably less than 26 years, our view of Ursa Major, The Plough, or even the North Star will be filtered through great flocks of drones delivering tubs of tikka masala or spicy spare ribs.

History is replete with failed efforts to hold back progress but despite that, it seems reckless to watch as one business becomes so dominant. 

Simple steps, maybe ones as basic as cookery lessons in schools, may help curtail this unhealthy concentration of power and wealth, just one of several facilitated by technology. Something must.  

