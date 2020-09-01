Irish Examiner view: Flights threat

Irish Examiner view: Flights threat

Privatisation can have unforeseen strategic implications. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Tuesday, September 01, 2020 - 09:14 AM

When Aer Lingus was privatised in 2006 no-one could have imagined the devastating impact the pandemic would have on international air travel. 

When Telecom Eireann was sold off in 1999 no-one could have imagined that a very significant chunk of our economy would depend on broadband. 

Those dilemmas are sides of the same coin and stir the old debate about state ownership or placing our trust in the market.

The market, in the person of Aer Lingus, is considering moving transatlantic services from Shannon to British airports, specifically Edinburgh or Manchester. 

The airline says the Government's modest Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced them to consider the move though as Brexit and its inevitable implications for air travel are as yet unresolved suggests this may be a bargaining position rather than a decision.

That immediate decision is beyond our Government but maybe we might learn the lesson and not put ourselves in such a vulnerable position again. 

More in this section

Happy chef listens to praise of the food Irish Examiner view: Support those who protect us
Coronavirus Irish Examiner View: New work habits, new health habits
CHX Heifer Weanling 395kg Sold at €1000..jpg Irish Examiner view: So out of touch

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices