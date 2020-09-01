Irish Examiner view: Flights threat

When Aer Lingus was privatised in 2006 no-one could have imagined the devastating impact the pandemic would have on international air travel.

When Telecom Eireann was sold off in 1999 no-one could have imagined that a very significant chunk of our economy would depend on broadband.

Those dilemmas are sides of the same coin and stir the old debate about state ownership or placing our trust in the market.

The market, in the person of Aer Lingus, is considering moving transatlantic services from Shannon to British airports, specifically Edinburgh or Manchester.

The airline says the Government's modest Covid-19 travel restrictions have forced them to consider the move though as Brexit and its inevitable implications for air travel are as yet unresolved suggests this may be a bargaining position rather than a decision.

That immediate decision is beyond our Government but maybe we might learn the lesson and not put ourselves in such a vulnerable position again.