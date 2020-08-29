Irish Examiner view: Reality acknowledged and reality denied

It is unsurprising that pubs that do not serve food will not to be allowed to reopen immediately, but the Government now appears to be backing away from empowering gardaí to raid house parties or indoor gatherings in breach of public health guidelines.

One of those decisions recognises reality, while the other was only ever deemed necessary in the first place because of a denial of reality.

The decision to continue the pub lockdown is more than difficult for those whose pubs, at the best of times, generate a modest living.

They seem as much victims of timing as of the pandemic, but as soon as it became apparent that school reopening clashed with the proposed date for reopening pubs, options were very limited and a hard choice had to be made — as it has been.

Unfortunately, it seems likely that the next review date might well coincide with any Covid-19 upsurge generated by the reopening of schools, so another deferral is altogether, if unfortunately, possible.

This would be a bitter pill to swallow, as so many of the pubs operating under today’s food-serving opportunities do so in ways that may be legal, but are not at all Covid-19 secure.

The idea that new powers were required to tackle house parties was disheartening, too, as it acknowledged that significant numbers other than Oireachtas Golf Society members are incapable of the self-discipline so badly needed at this moment.