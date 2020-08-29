Irish Examiner view: Modified app key to eliminating virus

We live in a world where our data concerns amid privacy intrusions grow by the week.
Irish Examiner view: Modified app key to eliminating virus
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 09:32 AM

The Covid-19 tracing app was launched to much fanfare as an important tool in the fight against the pandemic.

It has been downloaded by 1.65m people since early July — representing around 33% of the population, one of the highest participation rates in Europe.

Transient technical issues, including a glitch that drained handset batteries, hit that number and it fell to 1.2m in recent weeks rendering the tool less effective than it might or needs to be.

HSE chief Paul Reid has acknowledged these issues but has pointed out that they have been resolved.

During the first seven weeks of use 308 users registered positive tests generating almost 700 close contact alerts — a proportion of whom then tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Reid added.

We live in a world where our data concerns amid privacy intrusions grow by the week.

But if by reinstalling a modified version of this app we take steps towards eventually eliminating the virus, it can play an important role in the fight against Covid-19.

Read More

Michael Clifford: Let's lay down the law on accountability

More in this section

Business woman study financial market to calculate possible risks and profits.Female economist accounting money with statistics Irish Examiner view: A cluster we can be proud of
File Photo Last night Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar asked the EU Commissioner to consider his position over Irish Examiner view: No switching off when it comes to combating the pandemic
HC%20Baile%20An%20Aoire%20winners%207 Irish Examiner View: Effective policies urgently needed

Latest

Suzanne Harrington

Lifestyle

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

The Mick Clifford Podcast

Most Read

Family Notices