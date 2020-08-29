Irish Examiner view: Modified app key to eliminating virus

The Covid-19 tracing app was launched to much fanfare as an important tool in the fight against the pandemic.

It has been downloaded by 1.65m people since early July — representing around 33% of the population, one of the highest participation rates in Europe.

Transient technical issues, including a glitch that drained handset batteries, hit that number and it fell to 1.2m in recent weeks rendering the tool less effective than it might or needs to be.

HSE chief Paul Reid has acknowledged these issues but has pointed out that they have been resolved.

During the first seven weeks of use 308 users registered positive tests generating almost 700 close contact alerts — a proportion of whom then tested positive for Covid-19, Mr Reid added.

We live in a world where our data concerns amid privacy intrusions grow by the week.

But if by reinstalling a modified version of this app we take steps towards eventually eliminating the virus, it can play an important role in the fight against Covid-19.