Irish Examiner view: No switching off when it comes to combating the pandemic

Phil Hogan’s decision to resign was the right one. That it was welcomed immediately as such by political leaders of all stripes, shows the gravity of the situation.

As the world battles against Covid-19 and we are all asked to put our lives on hold to tackle it, politicians must have the trust of the public so that we win this fight.

Had the former EU Commissioner given a full account of his actions and apologised for them from the outset, his position might have been tenable. Instead, he defended and deflected while EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen demanded answers.

Mr Hogan has been a towering presence in Irish politics and his public service will be recognised when the dust settles on golfgate. However, our public representatives must lead and be accountable when they do not.

The argument that Mr Hogan has been ‘hounded out of office’ or that we cannot afford to lose him risks making a further mockery of our faith in public representatives. Ireland is a member of the EU and we are aligned in our interests when it comes to Brexit.

Those that argue Mr Hogan not being there will weaken our hand when it comes to Brexit miss the point entirely of the public outpouring of anger over the last week.

Accountability is all too rare in politics today, across the global stage. This is a sorry affair in which Irish politicians have, for the most part, started to take responsibility for their actions. Let this be the first, small step in rebuilding our relationship with — and faith in — politics.