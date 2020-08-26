Irish Examiner view: Lessons from reintroductions of white-tailed eagles

The programme to re-establish a viable population of white-tailed eagles continued over recent days, when six birds were released along the country’s main artery, the Shannon system.

It would be unacceptable if any of these birds, all entrusted to us by a patient and generous Norway, fell victim to poisoning, as so many birds released at the earlier stages of this project did.

It might tempt fate to suggest that ignorance is largely historic, but the project has led to a deeper appreciation of these magnificent animals. The vast majority of people welcome the reintroduction of long-absent species.

That is not the only positive purpose reintroductions serve.

They force us to evaluate how our behaviour, especially ever-more intensive land use and biodiversity destruction, is decimating once-abundant species.

The mallard population has fallen by 40% in just two decades; our largest wader, the curlew, by 98% since the 1980s, swifts by 50% in 20 years, because of the loss of nesting sites and food insects.

That list is long, depressing, and growing relentlessly, yet we persist with practices that ensure our grandchildren will have to reintroduce species our grandparents took for granted.

By being more empathetic, and far more forceful, about ideas around sustainability, conservation, and the protection of biodiversity, we might just avert the need for a programme to reintroduce swifts, but, tragically, it is already time to start planning a curlew-reintroduction programme.