Irish Examiner view: Cruel twist of fate for injury-hit Munster

Irish sports fans, and Munster rugby fans in particular, might move their impression of 2020 a notch further up that scale after last weekend.
Irish Examiner view: Cruel twist of fate for injury-hit Munster
RG Snyman of Munster leaves the pitch after picking up an injury during the Guinness PRO14 Round 14 match between Leinster and Munster at the Aviva Stadium. Picture: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 09:04 AM

It’s almost 30 years since Britain’s Queen Elizabeth gave her annus horribilis speech, describing the impact the collapse of three family marriages, a devastating fire at Windsor Castle and, for good measure, a pool-side toe-sucking scandal involving Sarah Ferguson.

In that speech, she showed everyone is susceptible to the slings and arrows of life so it would be interesting to hear how she might rate 2020 on the annus horribilis scale.

Earlier this year World Cup winners Damian de Allende and RG Snyman joined Munster and re-energised enthusiasms.

Snyman left the field after less than 10 minutes of play last Saturday with a torn ACL and will be out for an indefinite period, joining Joey Carbery, Dave Kilcoyne, Jean Kleyn and others on the who-knows-when list.

This is, firstly, distressing for the players but, at a time when every reason to cheer is to be cherished, disappointing beyond its importance.

A speedy recovery to all.

