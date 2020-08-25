Irish Examiner View: Solidarity and patience essential- Reopening of schoolsa huge test

Berlin reopened its schools earlier this month and, within two weeks, coronavirus was found in at least 41 of them.

That number is likely to increase, as all age groups have been affected, including those attending elementary schools, second-level schools, or trade schools.

Northern Ireland’s schools reopened yesterday, after a five-month lockdown.

It would be wonderful if the North’s schools remained Covid-19-free, but that is unlikely.

That, in contrast to Berlin, the North has not made face coverings mandatory seems to invite an outbreak — despite what Saturday’s dangerously deluded protesters in Dublin demanded.

Our schools begin to reopen this week and relief is almost matched by apprehension.

Cabin fever is exacting a growing toll, especially in crowded houses, where one or both parents are struggling to work from home.

Education, especially for special needs students, has been unavoidably on hold for too long.

It would be wonderful if school reopening went smoothly and did not provoke new clusters of the virus. That, however, hardly seems probable, much less realistic.

Despite the best efforts of school communities, despite occasionally confused communications, despite issues with resources and social distancing in crowded classrooms or school buses — or at busy school gates — it is necessary to take a leap of faith, albeit one with layers of safety nets in place.

Solidarity, expressed through personal responsibility and discommoding restraint, is the most important of those safety nets, which, as the golfgate scandal unfolds, has been unfortunately undermined.

If school communities, or even a few members of one, or their neighbours, were to behave with the same contempt and intolerable arrogance as the 80 or so members of the Oireachtas golf society who dined in Galway last week, schools would close within weeks and a long, dark winter of discontent would begin.

That so many of those who participated in that white, male, middle-aged — a cliche, but all too true — privilege fest imagine an apology purges their contempt is as revealing as the affront itself.

A point underlined by the fact that former taoiseach Enda Kenny played in the tournament, while observing social-distancing obligations, but refused point blank to attend the dinner, warning that it was entirely inappropriate.

Even as that scandal rumbles along, the priority must be reopening the schools and keeping them open — and keeping those who use them, or work in them, as safe as possible.

Earlier this month, Norma Foley, the education minister, gave details on how schools might reopen, including a budget of €375m to support these efforts.

Those plans may, hopefully, prove adequate; time will tell, but it would be amazing if there were not a few spectacular failures.

Those failures will inevitably unnerve some parents and teachers. That will be the crunch point around reopening schools.

Our response will define our immediate future.

As it is becoming obvious that this pandemic is our reality for the foreseeable future, so we need a new mindset to confront it, a mindset the polar opposite of the one that gave us the shameless golfgate.