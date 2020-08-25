Irish Examiner View: Direct provision system - Inspections suspended

Irish Examiner View: Direct provision system - Inspections suspended
Residents of the Skellig Star Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen called for the centre to be closed and for the residents to be moved to more suitable accommodation in July. Picture: Alan Landers.
Tuesday, August 25, 2020 - 09:35 AM

The Department of Justice has for too long poorly administered the direct-provision system.

There have been far too many unhappy incidents, far too many failures that do not reflect the compassion that most of this country’s population would like to extend to vulnerable people. 

Local protests and arson attacks have added to the idea that all is not well.

Today’s report that fewer than 10% of inspections scheduled for DP centres this year have been completed will exacerbate those concerns. 

The department and a private contractor have blamed the pandemic for suspending inspections. 

That defence, in the light of so many other staff continuing to work in the public sphere, may not be as robust as the department imagines. 

All the while, concerns were expressed about the ability of those living in crowded DP centres to observe social distancing. 

The Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission and Amnesty International Ireland are just two of the organisations to do so.

This is a big, and, as of now, unregulated business. 

Private firms have been paid over €1.3bn, with several contractors earning over €100m. 

Allegations by former Labour minister Aodhán Ó Ríordáin he faced strong resistance to delivering change to the system, while in office, add another set of questions to the saga. 

However it’s dressed up, one thing is clear, we, and those responsible in government, must do better.

Only 11 out of 135 inspections of direct provision centres completed

