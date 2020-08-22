Irish Examiner View: Politics strugglingto remain credible

It is increasingly difficult to write honestly about politics in a way that might not discourage those who would work in the process so our world might be made a better place and so our children might have a better tomorrow.

The optimism and sacrifice needed to counter the shabby, hypocritical culture of imagined exceptionalism and assumed privilege is so draining, so distracting from the day’s really pressing issues that only the most committed citizens engage — even if only for a brief period.

Yet, we cannot afford this disengagement especially as the consequences of that retreat, that surrender of tremendous, hard-won advances becomes clearer by the day in democracies once imagined more secure than ours.

This has been an appalling week for Irish politics no matter how the glad-handing officer corps of the three parties in government, and Sinn Féin too, try to mollycoddle critics. It started with a rancorous cabinet meeting where, because of a failure of filtering procedure differences that should have been resolved at committee level, lit a fuse that may have lethal consequences for this administration.

That cabinet set-to led, unsurprisingly, to a mish-mash of confused, contradictory advice when new pandemic restrictions were announced. Some of that advice has been clarified but the impression of a loophole-riddled response endures. That some sectors — the meat processing sector for instance — seem able to ride out this storm while others like the

arts sector implode hardly shows an even approach. This is unsustainable; we cannot afford that as the pandemic threatens to gather new momentum. Precious solidarity cannot be so recklessly squandered.

Back in the day, four decades ago when single-party government was the norm, party handlers would have used that confusion to shield politicians among over 80 people at an Oireachtas golf event in Galway on Wednesday. The immediate resignation of Minister for Agriculture Dara Calleary, after just 37 days in office after he succeeded Barry Cowen, shows how things may have changed. So too does the confirmation from Fine Gael’s Senator Jerry Buttimer that he has resigned as Seanad leas cathaoirleach.

Others, including EU Commissioner Phil Hogan — who has apologised though he insists he broke no rules — supreme court judge and former attorney general Seamus Woulfe — who also apologised yesterday — circuit court judge Pat McCartan and senators Paul Daly, Aidan Davitt, Niall Blaney, Paddy Burke, and John Cummins, who were all included on the guestlist, still have serious questions to answer as their nonchalance gave two fingers to the great majority who have and continue to behave responsibly. A wave of the wrist will not suffice.

It also makes it impossible to dismiss claims that there is one law for the elite, another for the footsoldiers. That impression, impossible to deny in this context, may be one of the realities that dissuade so many from becoming involved in the process, one that can only be successful if trust has a real currency.

Public trust was breached this week in a way that makes it ever more urgent that our political culture changes before the system loses even more credibility.