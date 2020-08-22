Irish Examiner View: A real champion

It may be coincidental that Irish Georgian Society co-founder Desmond Guinness has died, aged 88, as our nine-day National Heritage Week closes tomorrow.

It is not, however, coincidental that so much of our architectural heritage has survived.

He was one of that active minority who changed attitudes at a time when, according to the society, “it (our architectural heritage) faced great challenges through neglect and threat of demolition from new development”.

He, the great-great-great-great grandson of Arthur Guinness and an heir to the Guinness fortune, helped to establish the society in 1958 in response to plans to demolish Georgian houses at Dublin’s Kildare Place.

His cause was not necessarily a popular one and he, and his peers, faced opposition from developers and governments.

His appreciation of our built legacy extended, over time, to an understanding that we are custodians of far more than beautiful Georgian houses.

His advocacy, his appreciation of the world around us showed us how beautiful, and how very fragile, our world was and remains. He was a real champion.