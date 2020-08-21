Irish Examiner View: Let’s learn from this arts muddle

The distress caused across the arts sector when revised pandemic restrictions were announced earlier this week should have been avoided.

The unfortunate misstep made a very difficult situation even more so.

At a moment when solidarity needs to be underpinned by clarity around a common purpose, it was disappointing and counterproductive - so much so that the Arts Council has asked Government to offer specific details when announcing changes to C19 restrictions in the future.

The Council said was “essential” that “explicit guidelines for arts activity are provided in all future communications... to avoid confusion for the public and for those working in the arts”. All of that seems obvious, indeed it seems a minimum when so much is at stake.

The Department of Media, Tourism, Arts, Culture, Sport and the Gaeltacht said on Wednesday that events in controlled environments, such as cinemas, galleries, or theatres, where appropriate physical distancing and protective measures can be achieved “can continue to operate under existing limits”.

However, later on Wednesday, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said indoor concerts could not proceed with more than six people. “If it’s an indoor concert, the answer is no more than six people,” he said.

This kind of black-or-white conflict hardly inspires confidence, even if the understanding so necessary at this time is generously offered.

That indoor concerts might be limit to just six while some pubs cater for multiples of that rubs salt in the wound - even if by some wizardry and event with an audience of six could be viable. This level of confusion cannot continue and the arts sector, and all of society, deserves better.

Communications must show empathy and help achieve positive outcomes, contrary to this week's muddle.